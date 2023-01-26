Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG requests unincorporated area advisory member on SANDAG board

 
Last updated 1/30/2023 at 8:27am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has requested that the San Diego Association of Governments board add an advisory member for San Diego County’s unincorporated areas.

A 14-0 planning group vote Jan. 16, with Anna Strahan absent, approved the sending of a letter to SANDAG requesting an advisory member from the unincorporated and predominantly rural areas for more inclusiveness in planning for the region.

“We really need to start paying attention to SANDAG and how they’re operating. We do not appear to be getting the representation that we should,...



