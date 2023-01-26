Legal defense organization fights for constitutional rights

A.C. Roberts

Special to the Village News

FALLBROOK – Attorney Brad W. Dacus spoke to Republican Women of California-Fallbrook (RWC), at the Fallbrook Mission Theater, Jan. 13. He is the founder of Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) which fights for the constitutional and religious rights of Americans.

Founded in 1997, PJI specializes in defending parental rights, religious freedom, and other civil liberties. It has hundreds of affiliate attorneys who provide clients with legal support free of charge. "We need to know our rights, and how to use our gifts to glorify God," Dacus stressed....