Pala Casino presents Spyro Gyra and Peter White Feb. 17

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to present legendary group Spyro Gyra and world-renowned prolific acoustic guitarist Peter White Friday, Feb. 17, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a "well-oiled road machine" due to its relentless schedule of 48 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum and gold records along the way.

Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York in 1974 to their current international prominence in the jazz world. Every year, they continue to exhibit how to remain among a relative handful of artists who will be able to say that they have worked constantly in their 50-year career in the year 2024. Their energy and joy in concert match their unmatched musicality.

Over the years, Peter White has maintained a reputation as one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape. Armed with an unparalleled combination of lyricism and energy, he combines elements of jazz, pop and classical guitar to create a sound that is singular and at the same time accessible to a broad audience.

In a career that spans nearly four decades, over a dozen solo recordings and countless performances, White insists that it's the faces in the crowd and the fans that keep the experience fresh. "I'll play a live show, and someone will come to me afterward and say, 'Oh, I loved this CD,' or 'This song helped me through a bad time,'" he explains. "Or I get emails from people saying, 'Oh, I love the way you covered one of my favorite songs on your record back in 1994.' The idea that someone can write me an email and tell me about something I did on a record that was released 15 years ago – you can't buy that. That's priceless. That's what keeps me going – the idea that people out there really care about what I do, the idea that I've made a difference for someone."

