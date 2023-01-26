Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Safari Park Welcomes Newborn Przewalski's Horse, First For The Park Since 2014

 
Last updated 1/27/2023 at 3:06pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Zoo Safari Park recently welcomed Kurt, a Przewalski's horse foal and the first of the critically endangered animals to be born at the park since 2014, it was announced today.

The Przewalski's horse was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is one of just four newborns in North America over the past year.

``Every birth is a tremendous moment, so we are elated by this new foal,'' said Kristi Burtis, wildlife care director at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. ``We've had more than 157 Przewalski's horses born at the zoo and the safari park....



