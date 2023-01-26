Strategies to improve your ability to focus

FALLBROOK – Distractions have never been harder to resist. According to Deloitte’s “2022 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey,” third edition, the average household in the United States now has a total of 22 connected devices. Things are a little less connected in Canada, where a J.D. Power survey of television service subscribers found that the average household has about 10 devices.

The prevalence and accessibility of devices can make it difficult to focus, but tablets, smartphones and other technologies are not the only culprits that can compromise the ability to concentrate. Ha...