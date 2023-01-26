UPDATE: Deputies respond to 911 call of screaming

Dead body taken from vacant home on E. Mission

Sheriff's deputies and Medical Examiners investigate the report of a dead body in a vacant home on E. Mission Rd.

BREAKING NEWS: "Deputies responded to a 911 call with a male and female heard screaming. Upon Deputies arrival, a male was found in medical distress due to a possible drug overdose. Deputies administered two doses of naloxone and then started CPR," according to SDSO Fallbrook Substation Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

"The North County Fire Department arrived and assisted in providing medical aid, but unfortunately, the male was pronounced dead on scene," Lt. Hernandez released in a statement.

"On call Narcotics Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation."

The body of a male person was taken by the Medical Examiner's office from an abandoned home at 1295 E. Mission Saturday morning. The identity of the deceased has not been released as of 7:51 am.

NCFPD PIO John Choi said, "There was a pronouncement this morning. The fire department was activated by SDSO. They found him in CPR status and started resuscitation, but the patient was unresponsive and pronounced on scene."

The call came in at 3:49 am on Saturday, Jan. 28. "It looks like it was a suspected drug overdose but the Medical Examiner will determine that. I wasn't on the scene, but I don't see any reports of obvious trauma to the body," said SDSO Media Relations, Lt. Collins.

The vacant house on E. Mission has been an ongoing issue with law enforcement.