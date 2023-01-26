Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I've officially begun my second term on the County Board of Supervisors. While we’ve accomplished a lot in the past four years, we know there is more work to be done. Here are some of my top priorities that I will be focused on for my second term in office.

1. Safety: I will do everything I can to protect North County. We are going to make sure our law enforcement officials are funded and have the resources and tools they need. My office will continue to work to stop the placement of Sexually Violent Predators in our region.

2. Homelessness/Mental health: It’s simply inhumane to allow people to live on the street. As a society, we can do better. We need to be able to help those people who can’t help themselves. I’m going to do everything I can to find solutions for homelessness so that we get people into treatment and make our streets safe and clean.

3. Roads/Freeways/Infrastructure: It is time for SANDAG to come back to the table with a regional transportation plan that is beneficial for everyone in San Diego County. Their top priority must be the SR-78 HOV lanes and an interchange at the I-5. And they should not tax people out of their vehicles by charging them for every mile they drive.

4. Housing: We need to make housing more affordable, especially for our young families. It's nearly impossible for people to afford to live in San Diego and that is unacceptable. I would like to see the Board of Supervisors take a stand of not adding any more fees for new housing.

There are many more issues that need to be addressed, but these are just a few of the ones I'm focused on to start the year. It is an absolute honor to be on the County Board of Supervisors. This is not a job I take for granted and I will do everything I can to make San Diego County an even better place to live, work and play.