Amy Marie Buell

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:45pm

Amy Marie Buell was born May 21, 1970, in Santa Monica, California, to parents Bill and Mary Ellen Buell. She lived in Edmond, Oklahoma from 1973 to 1980, when her family moved to Fallbrook.

She attended Bonsall Elementary and Junior High and Fallbrook High School, graduating in 1988. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from California State University, San Marcos in 1997.

Amy loved animals and over the years had many cats, dogs, pet birds, rabbits, and chickens. She enjoyed Fallbrook's rural character and was passionate about the local wildlife. She enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She passed away on Jan. 17, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her brother, Michael Jonathan Buell, and her long-time boyfriend, Darren Casteel. Amy Marie was deeply loved by her friends and family. She will be sorely missed, but her spirit lives on in those who loved her.

 

