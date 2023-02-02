Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

BUSD to consider land exchange at Feb. 15 meeting

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Part of the land where the planned Citro development is located is in the K-12 Bonsall Unified School District while part of the land is within the boundaries of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District and the Fallbrook Union High School District. The three districts are working together to modify the boundaries, which would place various neighborhoods in the same district, and the Feb. 15 BUSD meeting is expected to include BUSD board approval of the territory exchange.

