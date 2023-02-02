Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Does size matter? Should I buy a big house or a small house?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:28pm



FALLBROOK – Not sure what size of home is the right one for you? We share the pros and cons of having a big house or a small house.

Now, the size of a home depends on how you define it or relative to your current living situation. When we talk about small houses, we’re not talking about tiny homes. A big house could be one or two bedrooms more than your current home or have a pool or backyard – features your current residence does not have.

Pros of a small home

Lower monthly bills

Smaller square footage also means being more energy efficient, with fewer pr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 02/02/2023 23:56