Village News

Gary Steven Colvin

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:46pm

The family of Gary Steven Colvin is sad to announce his passing on Jan. 13, 2023. Gary was 88 years old.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Colvin.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Colvin; daughters Kimberly Kinsman, Caryn Sutherland, Kristina White, and his son Patrick Dickson. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Robert Dickie and Erin Price. Gary was proud of his 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

The son of Orville and Dorothy Colvin, Gary was born Jan. 12, 1935, in Long Beach, California. He attended Long Beach City College and proudly retired as a Long Beach police officer.

After retirement, Gary and Carolyn spent time between Fallbrook and Palm Springs. Gary enjoyed many hobbies and sports. He loved travel, entertaining family and friends and designed several homes, complete with gardens. He also enjoyed fishing in the mountains and at the beach, passing his enthusiasm to many family members. Gary played football in his youth and enjoyed golfing in his later years.

A graveside service will be held on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery located at 1177 Santa Margarita Dr., Fallbrook, CA, 92028.

 

