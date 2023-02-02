Learn about the Butterfly of the Month at the library

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change invites everyone to learn more about its Butterfly of the Month with a free class at Fallbrook Library. Participants will learn about the Giant Swallowtail, (Papilio or Heraclides Rumiko) in the Wednesday, Feb. 15 class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wings of Change staff will introduce the butterfly and explain how residents can become the wings of change. Guests will learn how to provide a place for the butterfly to live and help restore the habitat for local wildlife. They will discover more about the host plant, and what type of environment it needs to thrive.

Participants will also be taught about the butterfly and its lifecycle. They will know how to identify the egg, caterpillar, and pupa after the one-hour class. All are invited to join them to become the "Wings of Change."

The class is being offered monthly on the third Wednesday, at the library, 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Wings of Change.