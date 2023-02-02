Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Learn about the Butterfly of the Month at the library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:32pm

February's Butterfly of the Month is the Giant Swallowtail, (Papilio or Heraclides Rumiko). Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change invites everyone to learn more about its Butterfly of the Month with a free class at Fallbrook Library. Participants will learn about the Giant Swallowtail, (Papilio or Heraclides Rumiko) in the Wednesday, Feb. 15 class from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wings of Change staff will introduce the butterfly and explain how residents can become the wings of change. Guests will learn how to provide a place for the butterfly to live and help restore the habitat for local wildlife. They will discover more about the host plant, and what type of environment it needs to thrive.

Participants will also be taught about the butterfly and its lifecycle. They will know how to identify the egg, caterpillar, and pupa after the one-hour class. All are invited to join them to become the "Wings of Change."

The class is being offered monthly on the third Wednesday, at the library, 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Wings of Change.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022