RMWD quitclaims Bonsall Oaks easements

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The redesign of the planned Bonsall Oaks development will involve the relocation of facilities for which easements must be granted and, on Jan. 24, the Rainbow Municipal Water District approved the quitclaim of easements previously granted to Rainbow.

Rainbow’s board voted 5-0 to approve the quitclaim of the easements. The quitclaim excludes certain portions for which facilities will be constructed, and subsequent easement dedication is expected.

“We’ll get new easements,” said Rainbow acting district engineer Chad Williams.

The Bonsall Oaks project...