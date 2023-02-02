School districts submit accountability report cards

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Anyone who wants to learn about local public schools will find that the information is readily available on the district web pages for each public school in the area. Trustees of the elementary and high school districts in Fallbrook have approved the annual School Accountability Report Cards to be published on their respective web pages.

The reports, required of all public schools in the state that receive public funds, are aligned to each school’s Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP), which describes how the school intends to meet annual s...