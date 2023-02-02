Thomas Paulson, age 97, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Alma Paulson, sister Mildred Gagnon and grandson Matthew Paulson,

Survived by wife, Joyce Paulson; sons, Roy and his wife Suzanne, Dan and wife Terri, three grandchildren, April, Megan, (Jason), Jessica, (Stephen) and one great-grandchild, Matthew.

Tom was born in Hancock, Michigan on July 13, 1925, and moved to Racine, Wisconsin with his parents at the age of one year. He graduated from Washington High School in 1943 and was drafted into the U.S. Army.

He served in the Pacific Theater in the Anti-Aircraft division. He was stationed for various periods at Guadalcanal, New Caledonia, Bougainville, Philippines, Japan and other islands.

After his discharge he and his parents moved to Temecula, California in 1946. In 1947, Paulson Manufacturing Corporation was founded and became his lifetime enterprise.

In December 1956, he married Joyce Palosaari and they made their home in Temecula. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Fallbrook, California.

A graveside service was held at Temecula Cemetery, Pastor Caleb Bassett officiating.