University of Maryland Global Campus announces fall 2022 graduates

ADELPHI, Md. – University of Maryland Global Campus graduated more than 7,600 students worldwide in fall 2022. Students from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and 18 countries earned UMGC degrees.

Graduating students include these Fallbrook residents: Gabriel Reyes, associate degree in general studies; Julio MaldonadoMartinez, associate degree in general studies; Brian Allen Harris, bachelor’s degree in east Asian studies; Betsy Joelle Davis, bachelor’s degree in general studies; Marcelina R. Swan, bachelor’s degree in computer networks and cybersecurity, and Amber Nicole Munoz...