Writers Read at Fallbrook Library features historic true crime story

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:31pm

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly event, will feature San Diego author James Stewart and his story of an unsolved 1923 murder, "Mystery at the Blue Sea Cottage: A True Story of Murder in San Diego's Jazz Age."

The reading is Friday, Feb. 10, from 5:30-7 p.m., in the library's community room. Community members are invited to share their original poetry and prose from 5:30-6 p.m. The featured author presentation is from 6:00 to 7:00, and "Mystery at Blue Sea Cottage" will be available for sale and signing by the author.

A retired Navy captain, Stewart stumbled on mention of the 1920s murder of a young dancer and spent years searching for clues. He will discuss the book and his dogged research that led to the intriguing story.

Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected] or 760-522-1064.

Submitted by Writers Read.

 

