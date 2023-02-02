Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Harm reduction kits now available

Preventing overdoses with more access to medicine

 
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 9:35am



San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

There is now more access to lifesaving medication in case of an overdose emergency.

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies are handing out free harm reduction kits when they respond to calls for service. People can also get them for free at any sheriff's department station and substation with no questions asked.

The harm reduction kits consist of a box of Naloxone containing two doses of the nasal spray. Brochures in English and Spanish provide instructions on how to use Naloxone.

You can also scan a QR Code in the brochure with your cellphone to watch...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

