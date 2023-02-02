Local residents now have alternative to SDG&E

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Local residents will soon have an alternative to San Diego Gas & Electric. San Diego Community Power, a not-for-profit public agency that has been operating for three years in parts of the county, is expanding its service area to unincorporated areas. Homeowners and commercial properties interested can sign up not for it to begin in April.

"Think of it like a grocery store that might offer only Safeway Select cheese," explained Jen Lebron, director of public affairs for SDCP. "Now you will be able to get Kraft or Velveeta. That's us."

She shared...