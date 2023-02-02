Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Stay sober post festive season and into Valentine's Day

 
Last updated 2/1/2023



Marie Garceau

Special to the Village News

Some may consider Valentine's Day the most romantic day of the year, while others not so much. However, for someone new to sobriety and in recovery from addiction, it can be a day that triggers bad memories and cravings.

Valentine's Day can also be tiresome, whether you are bitter about love and romance or not. The fuss over the day can become quite intense. Unfortunately, the general message of the day places importance on the shallower side of what it means to love and adore someone.

Someone in recovery from addiction who is not in a romantic...



