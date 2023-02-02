Supervisors vacate Pala Mesa Drive sewer and drainage easements

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

The County of San Diego has vacated sewer and drainage easements in Pala Mesa.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Jan. 25 adopted the resolution to vacate the easements. The easements had affected the North County Fire Protection District’s Station 4, and the fire district now has more flexibility with the property.

“That’s great news,” said NCFPD Fire Chief Keith McReynolds.

Station 4 is on the south side of Pala Mesa Drive at the intersection with Old Highway 395. In August 1947, slope, drainage, and maintenance rights for Old H...