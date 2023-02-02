Volunteers needed to advocate for youth living in foster care

Voices for Children launches inaugural ‘Your Voice, Their Future’

SAN DIEGO – Community members can make a life-changing impact on a child by participating in Voices for Children’s inaugural “Your Voice, Their Future” volunteer recruitment campaign. The campaign, taking place now through May 1 for National Foster Care Awareness Month, aims to recruit new CASAs to serve 100 local youth in foster care currently on Voices for Children’s waitlist who are in immediate need of a CASA volunteer.

This year, an estimated 3,500 children will spend time in foster care in San Diego County after experiencing abuse or neglect. They are among the most vulnera...