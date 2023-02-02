Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Youth transitioning out of foster care to see increased support

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:20pm



Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 24, to accept recommendations from Child Welfare Services to increase funding to support foster youth for up to three years as they transition out of care.

The vote provided $2.7 million in state funding over the next three fiscal years for housing and wraparound services for young adults 18 to 25 years old.

The region’s high cost of living was one of the major factors behind the increase. The additional program funding was only made available to 11 California...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 02/02/2023 23:26