Youth transitioning out of foster care to see increased support

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday, Jan. 24, to accept recommendations from Child Welfare Services to increase funding to support foster youth for up to three years as they transition out of care.

The vote provided $2.7 million in state funding over the next three fiscal years for housing and wraparound services for young adults 18 to 25 years old.

The region’s high cost of living was one of the major factors behind the increase. The additional program funding was only made available to 11 California...