By Village Staff 

Armed robbery reported in downtown Fallbrook

 
Last updated 2/8/2023 at 5:48pm



Today Sheriff's deputies were actively searching for an armed robber that fled on foot after robbing a business in the 200 block of W. Aviation.

According to Lt. Wisniewski, there may have been an argument in the business and a male was reported to have attempted to stab the employee. The employee was able to take a kitchen knife away from the man befire he fled on foot with $200.

Sheriff's debuties searched the area and questioned a couple people but haven't found a suspect.

 

