BUSD reaches agreement with classified employees

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District approved two agreements with the district's classified employees during the Jan. 18 BUSD board meeting.

One action approved the collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the California School Employees Association chapter for Bonsall. The other action approved a salary schedule for the district’s classified employees. Both actions passed on 4-0 votes with Pascal Lapoirie absent.

“It’s a long time coming,” said Bonsall High School Office Manager Cara Starkweather, who is the president of Bons...