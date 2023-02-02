Deceased Fallbrook man identified

The deceased man from a 9-1-1 call on Jan. 28 was identified by the County Medical Examiner as Xavier Villa, also known as "Klepto" by his friends.

UPDATE: The County Medical Examiner's office has identified the deceased man who passed away in the abandoned home at 1307 E. Mission on January 28, as 25-year-old Xavier Villa. He had a nickname of Klepto, according to the SDSO Media Relations Lt. Collins, it was a suspected overdose. Those interviewed on the morning of the death stated that the cause was likely a fentanyl overdose.

The Medical Examiner's office reports that the death is still under investigation. "SDSO Deputies arrived on scene followed by paramedics and advanced cardiac life support was initiated on the unresponsive decedent. He was unable to be revived and his death was pronounced at the scene. There were illicit drugs and paraphernalia located about the house."

EARLY VERSION STORY:

"Deputies responded to a 911 call with a male and female heard screaming. Upon Deputy's arrival, a male was found in medical distress due to a possible drug overdose. Deputies administered two doses of naloxone and then started CPR," according to SDSO Fallbrook Substation Lt. Aldo Hernandez.

"The North County Fire Department arrived and assisted in providing medical aid, but unfortunately, the male was pronounced dead on the scene," Lt. Hernandez released in a statement.

"On call Narcotics Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation."

The body of a male person was taken by the Medical Examiner's office from an abandoned home at 1307 E. Mission Rd. Saturday morning. The identity of the deceased has not been released as of 7:51 am.

NCFPD PIO John Choi said, "There was a pronouncement this morning. The fire department was activated by SDSO. They found him in CPR status and started resuscitation, but the patient was unresponsive and pronounced on scene."

The call came in at 3:49 am on Saturday, Jan. 28. "It looks like it was a suspected drug overdose but the Medical Examiner will determine that. I wasn't on the scene, but I don't see any reports of obvious trauma to the body," said SDSO Media Relations, Lt. Collins.

A person close to the victim said they suspected the overdose was due to fentanyl.

The vacant house on E. Mission has been an ongoing issue with law enforcement.