Feb. 8 is deadline for applicants for second opening on FUHSD board

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

The most prominent item on the Fallbrook Union High School District website’s main page is the notice of two vacancies on the five-member board of trustees.

No one ran for the position in Area 2 in the November election and the district continues to look for candidates to be considered for appointment. The area covers most of the southern part of Camp Pendleton and no one has applied for the post. Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez said the district is awaiting word from the state on a waiver so it can continue to seek candidates.

In Area 1, Courtn...