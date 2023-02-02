Handmade blankets presented to the VFW

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project recently donated handmade blankets to the Fallbrook VFW Post 1924. The nonprofit VFW assists vets, active duty military and their families; the blankets will be distributed to any military members in need.

Additional blankets were also given to be used in fundraising for the local VFW which serves hamburgers on Monday nights, steak dinners every other Friday night and breakfast on certain Sunday mornings, all open to the public. Other services and events are also available. Check the post calendar at https://fallbrookvfw.org/ for more information...