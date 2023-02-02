Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff and AC Investigations 

Motorcyclist down at Gird Rd. and Reche

 
Last updated 2/5/2023 at 6:37pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

The rider is being attended to by North County FIre Protection District first responders.

One male motorcycle rider was transported with mild injuries to Palomar Hospital, according to NCFPD PIO Rich Berry.

A motorcyclist was down in what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident at Reche and Gird Rd at 4:25 pm tonight (Sunday). CHP reports indicated that he slid and the bike came to rest near the dog park. The rider was sitting up and being attended to by North County Fire personnel. Debris was being cleared from the road and the road was open before 5 pm.

This is an early version post and more will be reported as it is available.

 

