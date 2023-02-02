Motorcyclist down at Gird Rd. and Reche

The rider is being attended to by North County FIre Protection District first responders.

One male motorcycle rider was transported with mild injuries to Palomar Hospital, according to NCFPD PIO Rich Berry.

A motorcyclist was down in what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident at Reche and Gird Rd at 4:25 pm tonight (Sunday). CHP reports indicated that he slid and the bike came to rest near the dog park. The rider was sitting up and being attended to by North County Fire personnel. Debris was being cleared from the road and the road was open before 5 pm.

