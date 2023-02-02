NCPFD reports a large vehicle fire in Bonsall

UPDATE: NCFPD PIO John Choi reports that Oceanside assisted with the fire and there was one mild injury to a firefighter with a suspected sprain.

A large vehicle fire is being fought in the 6400 block of Camino Del Rey in Bonsall. The fire was reported this morning, February 6th, 2023 at 8:57 a.m. Avoid the area if possible. More details will be reported as they become available.