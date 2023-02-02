Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village Staff 

NCPFD reports a large vehicle fire in Bonsall

 
Last updated 2/6/2023 at 2:28pm

Village News/NCFPD PIO John Choi

A fire was started in a travel trailer.

UPDATE: NCFPD PIO John Choi reports that Oceanside assisted with the fire and there was one mild injury to a firefighter with a suspected sprain.

_____________________________________

A large vehicle fire is being fought in the 6400 block of Camino Del Rey in Bonsall. The fire was reported this morning, February 6th, 2023 at 8:57 a.m. Avoid the area if possible. More details will be reported as they become available.

Village News/NCFPD PIO John Choi

NCFPD extinguished a fire in the travel trailer.

 

