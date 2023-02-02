Annual Point in Time Count draws hundreds of volunteers
Last updated 2/1/2023 at 11:30am
Fernanda Lopez Halvorson
County of San Diego Communications Office
Nearly 1,500 volunteers walked the streets of San Diego County early the morning of Jan. 26 looking to engage with people experiencing homelessness as part of the region's Point in Time Count.
The annual count led by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness provides a one-day snapshot of unsheltered San Diegans and those in emergency shelters.
"The annual Point in Time Count helps us get an idea of the unsheltered population in our region in order to connect them with resources." said Barbara Jiménez, County Community Ope...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)