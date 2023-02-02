Women golf for good causes

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Food Pantry, which distributes over one million pounds of food annually to the community, was adopted by the Golf Club of California Women's Golf Club (GCCWGC) several years ago as another holiday project. The food pantry provides healthy, nutritious foods to the local needy and also offers resources for shelter, clothing, and medical care.

GCCWGC has pledged to be more than a club of women golfers and to make a difference in their community. Over the past 10 plus years, fund-raising for REINS, The Boys and Girls Club and Fallbrook Food Pantry has been the focus of G...