Adicoff named to fall 2022 president's list

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. – Rebekkah Adicoff of Bonsall was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 president’s list.

Adicoff was among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 president’s list. Students on the president’s list achieved a 3.80 or better GPA, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation’s Top 100 research universities, the university provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries.

Submitted by Mississippi State University.