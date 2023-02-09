FUESD students and staff celebrate the 100th day of school

FALLBROOK – Every school year, perhaps the most awaited celebration for Fallbrook Union Elementary School District students is the 100th day of school. From the very first day, classes begin keeping track of the number of days they have been in school in anticipation of the 100th day. It is a milestone that represents progress, growth and achievement. For students, it is the perfect opportunity for creative learning and celebration.

This year FUESD schools celebrated in several ways. Students across the district celebrated with arts and crafts and special events such as pajamas day and m...