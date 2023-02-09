Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

New student show choirs taking registrations

 
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:14am



FALLBROOK – ‘NVoice Studios Show Choirs is taking registrations and taking new students for 2023 spring youth show choirs. The high energy, fast paced choirs will knock their audience’s socks off.

Students will learn proper breathing, posture, and vocal technique, as well as choreography designed for show choirs.

These 11-week programs include contemporary Broadway and popular pop songs of yesterday and today. At the conclusion, the show choirs will perform at various local venues and community events. There are opportunities for guys and girls, ages 7 to 18 years old.

Interested people can go to https://www.nvoicestudios.com/ to sign up.

Submitted by ‘NVoice Studios.

 

