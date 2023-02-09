Spring semester begins at Palomar College

SAN MARCOS – Thousands of students made their way back to campus Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 30-31, for the beginning of the spring semester at Palomar College.

The main campus and Education Centers in Escondido, Rancho Bernardo and Fallbrook were in full swing, with hundreds of classes and all student services available.

"It's truly inspiring when the semester kicks off and we see our students filling the classrooms and common areas to continue pursuing their dreams and educational goals," Star Rivera-Lacey, Ph.D., superintendent and president of Palomar College, said.

Palomar College pr...