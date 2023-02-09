Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Wellness for Children Project to offer free event at the library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:15am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will hold a free event Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for kids ages 3 through 7, their families and artists in the Community Room. The Wellness for Children Project will help kids learn coping skills in a fun way for dealing with stress, fear and illness.

The event will include book reading, free prizes, puppetry, music and fun! Kira Carillo Corser of Wellness for Children Project will host her first book reading before her project goes national with a series of books promoting wellness for kids.

A fairy queen and an African healing fairy will flutter by and assist kids helping read the rhymes for wellness. Visit https://wellnessforchildrenproject.com/ for more information. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 13:57