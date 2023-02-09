Wellness for Children Project to offer free event at the library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will hold a free event Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for kids ages 3 through 7, their families and artists in the Community Room. The Wellness for Children Project will help kids learn coping skills in a fun way for dealing with stress, fear and illness.

The event will include book reading, free prizes, puppetry, music and fun! Kira Carillo Corser of Wellness for Children Project will host her first book reading before her project goes national with a series of books promoting wellness for kids.

A fairy queen and an African healing fairy will flutter by and assist kids helping read the rhymes for wellness. Visit https://wellnessforchildrenproject.com/ for more information. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.