FPUD, Rainbow approve MOU for regional water activities
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 2:59pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Both the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District have approved an initial Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve regional water supply reliability.
A 5-0 FPUD board vote Jan. 23 approved the preliminary MOU and a 5-0 vote at the Jan. 24 Rainbow board meeting approved that MOU. The parties also include the Rancho California Water District (RCWD), Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and the City of Oceanside.
“We are working together so we can identify any potential future local projects that could strengthen our water...
