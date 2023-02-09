The fundamentals of pruning roses

Frank Brines

Master Rosarian

In Southern California, winter is usually short and sometimes confusing. Winter for some plant life is a time of withdrawal that precedes renewal. For roses it is necessary to help them in that process. Now is the time to perform a few procedures to help reset the hormonal clock and get them ready for a great year of rose blooms. That's the main purpose for pruning.

According to experienced rosarians, the proper time for the major annual pruning is "late winter." This has many meanings in an area like So Cal which has numerous weather zones. Bottom line: Prune...