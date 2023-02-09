There is a link between a healthy diet and a healthy heart

Heart disease is a leading cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, ischaemic heart disease is responsible for 16% of the world's total deaths. The WHO also points out that, between 2000 and 2019, deaths due to ischaemic heart disease rose by more than two million.

Though not all deaths due to heart disease are preventable, many are, and researchers have discovered various ways individuals can reduce their risk for heart disease. One way individuals can protect their heart health is to eat a healthy diet. The link between diet and heart health is signific...