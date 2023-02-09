Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Through My Garden Gate: Heart-shaped leaves for Valentine's Day

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 3:23pm



Roger Boddaert

Horticulturist/Arborist

It's the season of romance, and St. Valentine's Day is a chance to give a long-lasting heart-shaped plant with a long eternal value from the green world to someone you care about.

This holiday has become a world of assorted chocolates, roses and greeting cards. With a living plant, you'll extend that feeling and give the one you...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/10/2023 00:06