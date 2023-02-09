21-year-old Fallbrook man killed in hit-and-run

CHP searching for car and driver

Village News Staff

On Sunday, Feb. 5, at approximately 9:40 p.m., a 21-year-old male, identified as Nathan, from Fallbrook, was walking in the roadway westbound on East View Street near North Main Avenue. For reasons still under investigation, an unknown blue sedan, traveling westbound on View Street collided with the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The California Highway Patrol and the fire/paramedics responded to the scene. Unfortunately, the young man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The roadway was affected as the scene was investigated. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.

A woman identified as his sister, Uziel Garcia, has set up a gofundme campaign "In Loving Memory of Nathan" to help pay for funeral expenses. About half of the goal of $10,000 has been raised as of Tuesday morning, Feb. 7.

From the GoFundMe page, "Hi, my name is Uziel. Last night my little brother was taken from my family by a reckless driver who fled the scene and left him to fend for himself. This has left an enormous hole in our hearts and our family. Nathan was sweet, happy, energetic and always found a way to make people laugh. He loved his family and friends dearly and always did what he could to brighten up our day. When life got rough, he never stopped laughing and making others laugh. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends."

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is asking for the public's help in locating an unknown dark color sedan, possibly blue and possibly a Honda Accord, that was involved in a fatal hit and run collision. The car may have damage to the front of the vehicle, including the windshield and oxidation or damage to the roof.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP is asking anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.