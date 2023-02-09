Deceased victim identified from Fallbrook shooting

The firearm used in the Fallbrook shooting was a .22 caliber rifle.

SDSO PRESS RELEASE: On February 14, 2023, an autopsy was completed. The deceased victim in this incident has been identified as 69-year-old Francisco Hernandez Mireles.

The preliminary cause of death is gunshot wound and manner of death is homicide.

The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

The firearm used is in this incident was a .22 caliber rifle, pictured below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.