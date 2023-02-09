Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By SDSO Press Release 

Deceased victim identified from Fallbrook shooting

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/14/2023 at 3:28pm

Courtesy San Diego Sheriff's Department

The firearm used in the Fallbrook shooting was a .22 caliber rifle.

SDSO PRESS RELEASE: On February 14, 2023, an autopsy was completed. The deceased victim in this incident has been identified as 69-year-old Francisco Hernandez Mireles.

The preliminary cause of death is gunshot wound and manner of death is homicide.

The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

The firearm used is in this incident was a .22 caliber rifle, pictured below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/15/2023 00:24