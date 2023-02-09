FCC announces new outreach to consumers for broadband access

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission’s Task Force to Prevent Digital Discrimination announced Jan. 25 that it is offering consumers an opportunity to share their stories and experiences in obtaining broadband internet access.

Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel established the Task Force to serve as a cross-agency effort focused on creating rules and policies to combat digital discrimination and to promote equal access to broadband access across the country, regardless of zip code, income level, ethnicity, race, religion, or national origin.

Last month, the commission adopted a...