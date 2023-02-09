FUESD teacher selected as Lighthouse Award winner
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:28am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announces that San Onofre School teacher Brittni Rudolph has been honored as a San Diego County Lighthouse Award winner.
Rudolph is a teacher on special assignment at San Onofre School on board Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She serves as the school's Innovation Lab instructor for grades TK-6 STEM students, and she is the driving force behind creating a culture of awareness, acceptance, and inclusion at the school. She received the Turnaround Teacher award.
The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) presents Lighthouse...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)