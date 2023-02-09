Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FUESD teacher selected as Lighthouse Award winner

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:28am

San Onofre School teacher Brittni Rudolph is a San Diego County Lighthouse Award winner. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announces that San Onofre School teacher Brittni Rudolph has been honored as a San Diego County Lighthouse Award winner.

Rudolph is a teacher on special assignment at San Onofre School on board Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She serves as the school's Innovation Lab instructor for grades TK-6 STEM students, and she is the driving force behind creating a culture of awareness, acceptance, and inclusion at the school. She received the Turnaround Teacher award.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) presents Lighthouse...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 02/09/2023 13:17