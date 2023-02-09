FUESD teacher selected as Lighthouse Award winner

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District announces that San Onofre School teacher Brittni Rudolph has been honored as a San Diego County Lighthouse Award winner.

Rudolph is a teacher on special assignment at San Onofre School on board Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. She serves as the school's Innovation Lab instructor for grades TK-6 STEM students, and she is the driving force behind creating a culture of awareness, acceptance, and inclusion at the school. She received the Turnaround Teacher award.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) presents Lighthouse...