NCFPD transitions legal counsel
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:27am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The North County Fire Protection District will be making changes with regard to the district’s legal counsel.
A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Jan. 24 approved determining the roles, responsibilities, and transition timeline between current legal counsel Bob James and new legal counsel Burke & Associates. Burke & Associates will take over as general counsel while James will be retained as special counsel.
“The board basically voted for a six-month transition,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.
“They will review my activity as special counsel at the e...
