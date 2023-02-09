NCFPD transitions legal counsel

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District will be making changes with regard to the district’s legal counsel.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Jan. 24 approved determining the roles, responsibilities, and transition timeline between current legal counsel Bob James and new legal counsel Burke & Associates. Burke & Associates will take over as general counsel while James will be retained as special counsel.

“The board basically voted for a six-month transition,” said NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds.

“They will review my activity as special counsel at the e...