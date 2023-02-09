Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Pike nominated for LAFCO board

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Two Greater Fallbrook special districts have nominated Ross Pike for a seat on San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission board.

The Friday, Jan. 20, meeting of the Mission Resource Conservation District board included nominating Pike for the LAFCO special district seat currently held by Alpine Fire Protection District board member Barry Willis. The Tuesday, Jan. 24, North County Fire Protection District board meeting included a 4-0 vote to nominate Pike for the seat with Pike abstaining from that action item.

