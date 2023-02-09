Rally For Children is accepting funding requests

Rally For Children's new board members start plans for Arts in the Park, from left, Donna Reisbeck-Stoewer, community programs; BJ Maus, philanthropy; Robin Martin, membership; Judy Sanacore, vice president; JoAnn Lopez, president; Lee Johnson, treasurer; Louise Small, secretary; and Pat Dales, ways and means. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Rally For Children, a nonprofit organization supporting programs and projects for the benefit of children in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area, is now accepting written requests for funding. The deadline for 2023 is March 30.

Requests must be written and provided specific details of how the funds received will benefit children in the Fallbrook/Bonsall area. Direct any questions to Philanthropy chair, BJ Maus, 760-908-6913. Mail requests to Rally For Children, Attn: Philanthropy, P.O. Box 2575, Fallbrook, CA 92088-2575.

In addition to philanthropic donations, Rally For Children spons...