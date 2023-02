Sheriff's Log

Last updated 2/9/2023 at 11:26am

Jan. 24

3700 block Flowerwood Ln. Burglary - Commercial

Jan. 29

3400 block Old Highway 395 Welfare check - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance

Jan. 30

4200 block Sterling View Dr. Suspicious person - Arrest made possession of controlled substance and felony bench warrant

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - Graffiti

1200 block S. Main Ave. Lost article

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Special detail - Arrest made for felony bench warrant

4200 block Sterling View Dr. Suspicious person - Arrest made for felony bench warrant and possession of controlled substance

4600 block Dulin Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

Jan. 31

200 block Horse Creek Ranch Rd. Subject stop - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger

300 W. Clemmens Ln. Meet - Felony bench warrant

Highway 76 @ S. Mission Rd. Battery - Arrests made for possession controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

300 Vista Del Indio Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

Highway 76 @ S. Mission Rd. Battery - Arrests made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance

Feb. 2

1600 block S. Mission Rd. Armed suspicious person - Arrest made for use/under influence of controlled substance, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, and vandalism

400 block W. Fallbrook St. Vandalism - Vehicle

1100 block E. Mission Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon - Arrest made for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm and committing felony on bail and/or release

2000 block E. Mission Rd. Arrest made for arson - Structure/forest land

Feb. 3

4200 block Entrada Al Sol Medical examiners case - Death

1100 block McDonald Rd. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretenses [over $950]

400 block Ammunition Rd. Report - Child abuse incident

400 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest made for willful cruelty to a child resulting in injury/death

1100 block E. Fallbrook St. Criminal threats - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia, threaten crime with intent to terrorize

Feb. 4

1400 block Via Monserate Stolen vehicle

1000 block S. Mission Rd. Elder abuse incident

Feb. 5

2300 block Rainbow Valley Rd. Arrest made for disorderly conduct

2500 block Los Cerritos Ln. Domestic violence - Battery against spouse/ex spouse/date/etc