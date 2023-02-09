Suspect in deadly shooting identified

Shooting took place at Atkins Nursery

02/10/2023 11:14 PM

On February 10, 2023, just before 3:00 p.m., Sheriff's deputies responded to a radio call of an assault with a firearm at the Atkins Nursery located in the 3100 Block of Reche Rd., Fallbrook.

As deputies arrived on scene, they located two victims just outside of a barn on the property. The victims had apparent gunshot wounds to their upper torso. One victim is a 35–40-year-old female. The other victim is a 65–70-year-old male. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As deputies continued their search for a suspect, they located a third victim who was deceased inside the barn. This victim was a male, 55-60-years-old and appeared to have gunshot wounds to his upper torso. While inside the barn, deputies contacted a subject who was later identified as the shooter in this incident. That suspect is 76-year-old, Enrique Barajas Gutierrez. Gutierrez was arrested and transported to the Fallbrook Sheriff's Station without incident.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. At this point in the investigation, the identity of the deceased victim is known. We are not releasing that information until family have been notified. The motivation and circumstances are still under investigation.

The two victims in the hospital underwent surgery and are expected to survive. Gutierrez is believed to be the father of the female victim. We are still identifying the relationship between Gutierrez and the other victims.

The firearm used is believed to be a rifle, but the type and caliber are currently unknown. Gutierrez is still being processed at the Fallbrook Sheriff's Station but will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility for 187 PC – Murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

UPDATE: 8:30 pm from SDSO Homicide Lt. Steffan

Homicide Lieutenant Chris Steffen gave a press conference tonight releasing more information on the three victims of the mass shooting that took place at Atkins Nursery. All three victims were shot in the upper torso. One man passed away who was in his 50s. The two surviving victims included a man in his 70s and a woman in her late thirties. Lt. Steffan reported that the woman who was shot was the daughter of the shooter. Witnesses continue to be questioned and the motive has not yet been uncovered, according to Lt. Steffan.

All the victims were employees of Atkin's Nursery.

The victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive. The sheriffs are not able to question the victims in the hospital for a couple of days.

The gun hasn't been found. It is believed to be a rifle of some sort.

"When the sheriffs arrived on the scene, the two victims were found and Sheriffs continued to a barn where the third victim was found deceased and the suspect who matched the witnesses description was also found in a room in the barn. He was placed in custody without a struggle.

Reche Rd. is open to traffic and the investigation has been turned over to San Diego Sheriff's Homicide detectives.

UPDATE: 6 pm

SDSO Sheriff press release from Fallbrook

A man is in custody in connection with a shooting in Fallbrook.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday, February 10 in the 3100 block of Reche Road.

Deputies with the Fallbrook Sheriff's Substation and the North County Fire Protection District received 9-1-1 calls about a shooting at a nursery. When they arrived on scene, they found at least three people with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a hospital. One person did not survive.

Deputies began an immediate search of the nursery and took a man into custody without incident.

At this time, there is no further threat to the community.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), as well as Carlsbad, Escondido and Oceanside Police Departments, are assisting.

Reche Road is closed between Old Highway 395 and Gird Road.

This area remains an active crime scene with many witnesses to talk to and evidence to gather.

San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Detail is on scene and is leading the investigation.

UPDATE: 5:30 pm. Uploading video of press conference to facebook. A suspect is in custody and the shooter was a 76-year-old Hispanic man, according to San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez. Reche Rd continues to be closed.

UPDATE: 4:43 PM

This is still an active crime scene and there is a suspect in custody.

UPDATE: 3:30 pm

Village News The media in Fallbrook for the press conference with Sheriff Kelly Martinez.

NCFPD PIO John Choi has confirmed that there is an active crime scene right now and they have at least three victims, including one death in the 3100 block of Reche Rd. "Two people have been transported." Another source is reporting that the shooter has been incapacitated.

UPDATE: 3:15 pm

A source in the area is reporting that Reche is closed to the west starting at Rabbit Hill to Scooter Ln. and it is being reported as mass casualty with as many as three victims. The shooter is still at large. It is being referred to as a mass casualty scene.

Gunshots, and assault with a deadly weapon reported

An assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 3100 block of Reche Rd. at 2:44 pm today, Friday. This is a breaking story. More will be reported as information becomes available.